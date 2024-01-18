Skylight Lending Secures Major Financing, Set to Expand Solar Services

Skylight Lending, a consumer lending firm with a focus on residential solar financing, has climbed a significant financial milestone. By securing a robust multi-million-dollar credit facility with M&T Bank, the company has set itself on a trajectory of rapid expansion into five new states. This development not only fortifies Skylight Lending's mission to make solar energy more accessible and affordable for homeowners across the United States, but also echoes a shared commitment to positive change in the residential solar financing sector.

Advertisment

Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future

Thomas Dungan, CEO of Skylight Lending, expressed deep gratitude for the long-term relationship with M&T Bank. The bank's faith in Skylight's vision, coupled with its recognition of the potential in the residential solar market, reflects a synergy of purpose. M&T Bank, a financial holding company based in Buffalo, New York, is known for its role in promoting economic growth and sustainable energy solutions. The bank views Skylight's efforts as aligned with its own objectives to foster a sustainable future and support local businesses.

Davis Clark, Vice President at M&T Bank, conveyed the bank's enthusiasm for supporting Skylight Lending's mission. By offering accessible financing options, Skylight is broadening the adoption of renewable energy, a goal that M&T Bank is proud to support.

This relationship between Skylight Lending and M&T Bank is not merely a financial transaction. It is an endorsement of Skylight Lending's commitment to making solar energy more affordable and accessible to homeowners. This partnership also underscores M&T Bank's dedication to initiatives contributing to a more sustainable future and its continued commitment to empowering local businesses.