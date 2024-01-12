en English
Social Issues

Skid Row People’s Market: Transitioning Ownership to Preserve Community Legacy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:45 am EST
Skid Row People’s Market: Transitioning Ownership to Preserve Community Legacy

The Skid Row People’s Market, an emblematic grocery store in Los Angeles, is set to welcome new leadership. This beacon of hope, which has served the local community for nearly three decades, is renowned for its compassionate practices. From extending store credit and offering free utilities to providing fresh, affordable products, the market has been a haven for those living on the streets.

A Legacy of Community Service

Originally known as Best Market, the store was acquired by Bob and May Park in 1995. The couple’s son, Danny Park, stepped up to helm the market following Bob’s demise. Over time, Danny has become instrumental in preserving the market’s commitment to community service and social responsibility. Today, as he prepares to pass on the reins, he does so with the same spirit of community service guiding his choice.

Transition to Nonprofit Ownership

Danny, with the backing of the local community, has decided to sell the market to Creating Justice L.A., a Black-led nonprofit organization in which he is actively involved. This group, known for operating a peace and healing center in Skid Row and giving out free coffee daily, aims to bolster social and economic health in the area. The organization is currently on a mission to raise $300,000. This fund will be crucial in acquiring and keeping the market up and running.

Carrying the Legacy Forward

May Park, Danny’s mother and a key figure in the market’s history, has voiced her approval of the transition. She sees the move as a continuation of her son Danny’s vision of returning the store to the community. The sale of the market is viewed by the Korean American owner as a profound gesture of respect and gratitude towards the African American community. As the market prepares to embark on this new chapter, the community is glad to see its legacy preserved and carried forward by the new ownership.

Social Issues United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

