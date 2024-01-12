Skid Row People’s Market: Transitioning Ownership to Preserve Community Legacy

The Skid Row People’s Market, an emblematic grocery store in Los Angeles, is set to welcome new leadership. This beacon of hope, which has served the local community for nearly three decades, is renowned for its compassionate practices. From extending store credit and offering free utilities to providing fresh, affordable products, the market has been a haven for those living on the streets.

A Legacy of Community Service

Originally known as Best Market, the store was acquired by Bob and May Park in 1995. The couple’s son, Danny Park, stepped up to helm the market following Bob’s demise. Over time, Danny has become instrumental in preserving the market’s commitment to community service and social responsibility. Today, as he prepares to pass on the reins, he does so with the same spirit of community service guiding his choice.

Transition to Nonprofit Ownership

Danny, with the backing of the local community, has decided to sell the market to Creating Justice L.A., a Black-led nonprofit organization in which he is actively involved. This group, known for operating a peace and healing center in Skid Row and giving out free coffee daily, aims to bolster social and economic health in the area. The organization is currently on a mission to raise $300,000. This fund will be crucial in acquiring and keeping the market up and running.

Carrying the Legacy Forward

May Park, Danny’s mother and a key figure in the market’s history, has voiced her approval of the transition. She sees the move as a continuation of her son Danny’s vision of returning the store to the community. The sale of the market is viewed by the Korean American owner as a profound gesture of respect and gratitude towards the African American community. As the market prepares to embark on this new chapter, the community is glad to see its legacy preserved and carried forward by the new ownership.