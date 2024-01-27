Skaneateles Community Braves the Cold for the 13th Annual Polar Plunge

On a brisk winter day, the Skaneateles community gathered at Clift Park for the 13th annual Polar Plunge. The event, a much-anticipated highlight of the Skaneateles Winterfest, saw around 150 daring participants diving into the icy 37-degree waters of Skaneateles Lake. This invigorating tradition, orchestrated by the Skaneateles Sunrise Rotary Club, is more than a chilly dip—it's a spirited fundraiser for numerous local services.

The Heart of Winterfest

The Polar Plunge is an integral part of the wider Skaneateles Winterfest. This festival offers a plethora of activities, from fascinating ice sculptures and intriguing scavenger hunts to the sampling of local cuisine. The Winterfest, with its range of events, seamlessly blends community spirit, entertainment, and purpose.

Community Spirit in Action

Participants of the Polar Plunge included teams from local businesses like The Elephant and The Dove, The Sherwood Inn, and The Skaneateles Bakery. Their commitment underscores the deep-rooted community spirit that fuels the event. The funds raised by the plunge are channeled towards crucial services such as the Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services, the Fire Department, and the Skaneateles Education Foundation.

A Tradition of Bravery and Joy

Sal Strods, a brewer at the Skaneateles Brewery, shed light on the personal significance of the event. Inspired by his audacious 80-year-old father, the Polar Plunge has become a cherished family tradition for Strods. For many in the community, the event is a unique blend of fun, stress relief, and philanthropy, with excited onlookers reveling in the spectacle.

The Polar Plunge and the Winterfest epitomize the Skaneateles community's unity, resilience, and commitment to service. As the event continues to grow, it remains a testament to the power of community spirit and a beacon of hope during the chilly winter months.