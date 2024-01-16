SJW's Earnings Outlook Promises Market-Beating Returns: A Zacks Rank 1 Upgrade

The parent company of San Jose Water Co., SJW (SJW), has recently witnessed a positive shift in its earnings outlook, earning an upgrade to a Zacks Rank 1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is primarily driven by an upward trend in earnings estimates, a key factor influencing stock prices. These earnings estimates, notably the Zacks Consensus Estimate, encapsulate the joint projections of EPS from analysts covering the stock and play a significant role in determining stock movements.

Advertisment

Role of Earnings Estimates

Institutional investors often employ these estimates to gauge the fair value of a company's shares. Their trading activities, influenced by these assessments, subsequently impact the stock's price. In general, investors appreciate an enhancement in a company's earnings potential, which usually triggers an increase in the stock price.

Understanding the Zacks Rank System

Advertisment

The Zacks Rank system, categorizing stocks into five groups from 'Strong Buy' to 'Strong Sell' based on earnings estimates, operates on this principle. It has consistently demonstrated a proven track record. For SJW, analysts have been gradually elevating their earnings estimates over the past three months. The consensus estimate has grown by 2.3%, with SJW now expected to earn $2.69 per share for the fiscal year ending December 2023. This figure suggests an 11.2% year-over-year increase.

SJW's Place in the Market

The recent upgrade to Zacks Rank 1 positions SJW among the top 5% of stocks surveyed by Zacks in terms of earnings estimate revisions. This placement implies a potential for market-beating returns in the near term. Amid comparisons with other companies in the sector like California Water Service Group, SJW Group stands out due to its superior return on equity, price performance, and higher dividend yield. Furthermore, York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) has also seen a surge in its stock rating to a Strong Buy. It pays a dividend of 2.29%, higher than most stocks, and has been consistently increasing its dividend for the past 26 years with a sound dividend payout ratio of 52.83%.