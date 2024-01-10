en English
Business

SIXT USA Amplifies Presence with New Branch at Salt Lake City International Airport

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
SIXT USA Amplifies Presence with New Branch at Salt Lake City International Airport

In a significant development, SIXT USA has inaugurated a new car rental branch at Salt Lake City International Airport, marking its first-ever presence in Utah. The new branch is ideally located at 395 North Wright Brothers Drive and is geared towards catering to the needs of travelers, particularly those en route to nearby ski resorts.

Premium Rental Offerings

The Salt Lake City branch boasts an impressive array of premium rental vehicles, including high-end SUVs, luxury cars, standard coupes, and sedans. Designed to cater to a variety of customer preferences, the branch offers convenient access to top-notch rental options, perfectly suited to the winter sports environment. Reservations can be made effortlessly through the SIXT website or their user-friendly mobile app.

Strategic Partnerships and Promotions

In an interesting twist, SIXT USA has secured a partnership with The Hollywood Reporter, serving as the exclusive transportation provider during the Sundance Film Festival held in Park City. This strategic alliance is set to enhance SIXT’s visibility and promote their premium rental services to a broader audience.

Driving Growth in North America

Tom Kennedy, the President of SIXT USA & Canada, underscored the significance of the Salt Lake City branch as a crucial location for serving the Intermountain West. Kennedy expressed his enthusiasm about the prospect of delivering top-quality rental experiences at affordable prices to customers. This latest expansion in Salt Lake City is part of a larger growth strategy in North America.

The company, which entered the Canadian market in 2022, has been on an aggressive expansion spree across the continent. With recent openings at other major airports and cities, SIXT has established a formidable presence in the U.S., boasting over 100 branches across 23 states. The company is poised to continue its growth trajectory with more branches slated to open throughout the year.

Business Travel & Tourism United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

