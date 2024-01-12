en English
Law

Six Vermont State Police Troopers Placed on Paid Leave: Internal Investigation Underway

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:57 am EST
Six Vermont State Police Troopers Placed on Paid Leave: Internal Investigation Underway

Six troopers from the Vermont State Police’s St. Johnsbury barracks have been placed on paid leave, sparking an internal investigation and a significant reduction in the patrol force. The officers in question, Colin Connery, David Garces, Elisabeth Plympton, Luke Rodzel, Gabriel Schrauf, and David Wicks, were relieved from duty as per an announcement by a state police spokesperson, with the first to be relieved being Garces on December 27, followed by the others on January 5. The explicit reasons for their leave remain undisclosed, with confidentiality in internal investigations cited as the basis for the non-disclosure.

Internal Investigation Underway

The ongoing situation has been acknowledged by Governor Phil Scott during a press conference, but he refrained from providing any specific details. Adam Silverman, spokesperson for the state police, stressed that the law mandates confidentiality during internal investigations, hence the lack of information regarding the reasons behind the troopers’ leave. The Vermont Troopers’ Association, when approached for a comment, declined to respond.

Impact on St. Johnsbury Barracks

The absence of these troopers has led to an almost one-third reduction in the uniformed troopers at the St. Johnsbury barracks. This substantial decrease in the patrol force has necessitated adjustments in the operations of the state police. To ensure full police coverage, the state police have been compelled to rely on troopers from surrounding barracks and the provision of overtime work.

Names Released Following Public Records Request

The state police initially showed reluctance in releasing the names of the troopers on leave. However, following a public records request by VTDigger, the state police provided the names of the six troopers on paid leave. The current situation remains under watch, with developments keenly anticipated.

Law United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

