'Six Triple Eight': A Tribute to the All-Black, All-Female WWII Battalion

The upcoming film 'Six Triple Eight' weaves the remarkable true story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, a historical gem known as the only all-black, all-female battalion that served overseas during World War II. The film brings to life the extraordinary efforts of these women who took on the daunting task of sorting through a backlog of over 17 million pieces of undelivered mail to American soldiers.

A Stalwart Cast and Famed Director

Helmed by acclaimed director Tyler Perry, the movie features Kerry Washington in the leading role as Major Charity Adams, the battalion's commanding officer. The ensemble cast boasts notable names like Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon, and Sam Waterston, each contributing to the rich tapestry of this cinematic tribute.

Facing Challenges with Determination

Despite grappling with the twofold challenge of discrimination and the realities of a war-torn country, these women completed their mission in half the time allotted. Their motto 'No Mail, Low Morale' symbolized their drive and dedication. Their work not only streamlined communication but also instilled hope in countless soldiers and their families during a time of despair.

Recognizing Unsung Heroes

In a long-overdue recognition of their service, President Joe Biden posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor to the members of the 6888th Battalion in 2022. 'Six Triple Eight' serves as a fitting tribute to the bravery and determination of these unsung heroes of World War II. The film, based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel, is set to be available for streaming later in the year, allowing audiences worldwide to witness the resilience of these remarkable women.