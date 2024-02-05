In a recent geopolitical event, six Syrians were killed in an attack on a US base following airstrikes conducted over the weekend. The escalating aggression has stirred tensions in the region and raised concerns about the ongoing power struggle.

The Attack and Its Aftermath

The US military base in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province was targeted by Iranian-backed groups using kamikaze drones. The attack was a retaliation to US airstrikes against the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria. Despite the ferocity of the assault, no casualties were reported from the US base.

The Rising Tensions

The US airstrikes led to at least 16 fatalities and 25 injuries in Iraq. This incident marks the fifth attack on bases housing US forces in Syria since the year's commencement. The frequency and intensity of these skirmishes underscore the heightened tensions and volatile situation in the region.

While Iran has denied any involvement in the escalating violence, the pattern of attacks points towards the intricate involvement of Iran-backed groups. The ongoing retaliatory strikes by the US against Iran's affiliates in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen further fuel the speculations of Iran's deep-seated involvement.