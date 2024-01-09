en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Six Strategies for Prolonging the Endurance of Your Retirement Funds

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
Six Strategies for Prolonging the Endurance of Your Retirement Funds

As the average life expectancy in the U.S. continues to rise, retirees are faced with the daunting task of ensuring their savings endure throughout their golden years. In the face of economic uncertainties and unpredictable global events, financial security in retirement is far from guaranteed. However, with careful planning, commitment, and wise investment strategies, it’s possible to create a retirement fund that lasts.

Employer-Sponsored Retirement Plans

One of the most effective ways to fortify retirement savings is by maximizing contributions to employer-sponsored retirement plans, such as 401(k)s. Opting for automatic contributions can have a significant impact on the fund’s growth over time. Additionally, many employers offer contribution matches, effectively doubling contributions up to a specified percentage. These added funds can considerably augment a retirement portfolio.

Individual Retirement Accounts

Supplementing 401(k) savings with investments in traditional or Roth IRAs is another prudent strategy. While traditional IRAs offer the benefit of tax-deferred growth, Roth IRAs provide tax-free growth and withdrawals. Strategically toggling between withdrawals from different retirement accounts, such as a traditional 401(k) and a Roth IRA, can minimize tax liability during retirement.

Income-Producing Assets and Secondary Income Streams

Investing in income-producing assets, like dividend stocks and government bonds, can generate additional revenue streams. This diversified investment approach can help create a cushion against market volatility and inflation. Moreover, creating secondary income streams, such as part-time work or side hustles, can provide extra income during retirement.

Planning for Longevity

It’s critical to plan for at least 25 years of retirement, given the increasing life expectancies. Regularly reviewing and adjusting retirement plans to account for changing financial circumstances and market conditions is also vital. Engaging a financial advisor can provide expert guidance for managing expenses and income in retirement, helping to ensure that funds last.

Ultimately, ensuring financial security in retirement is a marathon, not a sprint. It requires an ongoing commitment to saving, investing wisely, and adjusting strategies as necessary. The goal isn’t just to make retirement savings last but to facilitate a comfortable and stress-free retirement.

0
Business United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Archegos Capital's Bill Hwang Seeks Sanctions Against Prosecutors over Data Mishandling
Bill Hwang, the founder of the now-defunct Archegos Capital Management, has filed a motion for sanctions against prosecutors, alleging a ‘grave failure’ in handling confidential data pertinent to his case. The legal team representing Hwang contends that the prosecution improperly managed sensitive discovery materials, throwing into question the fairness of the impending trial and potentially
Archegos Capital's Bill Hwang Seeks Sanctions Against Prosecutors over Data Mishandling
Boeing's Stock Plunges Amid 737 Max 9 Grounding: Implications and Market Impact
7 mins ago
Boeing's Stock Plunges Amid 737 Max 9 Grounding: Implications and Market Impact
Samsung Electronics Posts Sixth Consecutive Quarterly Profit Decline
13 mins ago
Samsung Electronics Posts Sixth Consecutive Quarterly Profit Decline
Papa Johns Weighs Closure of Up To 100 UK Branches Amid Profitability Strategy
4 mins ago
Papa Johns Weighs Closure of Up To 100 UK Branches Amid Profitability Strategy
Holiday Layoffs: Expert Advice to Navigate Job Loss and Financial Stability
5 mins ago
Holiday Layoffs: Expert Advice to Navigate Job Loss and Financial Stability
China's Economic Evolution: Navigating the Transition in 2024
5 mins ago
China's Economic Evolution: Navigating the Transition in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed
36 seconds
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed
Abbey Clancy's Health Scare: A Case of Tight Jeans and Health Anxiety
58 seconds
Abbey Clancy's Health Scare: A Case of Tight Jeans and Health Anxiety
Recent Death Triggers Coroner Investigation: Unraveling the Cause and Circumstances
1 min
Recent Death Triggers Coroner Investigation: Unraveling the Cause and Circumstances
Unexpected Death of SA Police Officer Sparks Investigation
1 min
Unexpected Death of SA Police Officer Sparks Investigation
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Confronts Post Office Scandal Fallout
2 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Confronts Post Office Scandal Fallout
Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Traffic in Manhattan
2 mins
Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Traffic in Manhattan
Marc Burca: Reform UK's New Face for Kensington Bayswater
4 mins
Marc Burca: Reform UK's New Face for Kensington Bayswater
Leslie Fhima Confronts Past at Ex's Wedding Following Recent Health Scare
4 mins
Leslie Fhima Confronts Past at Ex's Wedding Following Recent Health Scare
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Christian Ziegler Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
5 mins
Florida GOP Ousts Chairman Christian Ziegler Amid Sexual Assault Investigation
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
34 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app