Six Men Murdered in Illicit Marijuana Transaction: Five Suspects Arrested in Adelanto

In a remote corner of the Mojave Desert, in the unincorporated area of Adelanto, San Bernardino County, a deadly altercation unfolded resulting in the tragic death of six men. The incident, which transpired on January 23, has been linked to a nefarious marijuana transaction, highlighting the escalating problem of illicit marijuana-related violence in the region.

The Call That Led To The Grisly Discovery

Franklin Bonilla, one of the victims, managed to alert the sheriff's dispatch about his plight, speaking in Spanish and stating he had been shot. Despite his location being unknown, his call was traced to Lessing Avenue and Shadow Mountain Road. This led authorities to a horrifying scene where they discovered the bodies of five other victims, four of whom were partially burned.

The Arrests and The Illicit Marijuana Problem

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials leaped into action, arresting five men linked to the murders. Eight firearms were seized during the arrests and are currently undergoing tests to ascertain their involvement in the crime. The suspects, currently held without bail on suspicion of murder, were apprehended on a Sunday, with some of them being brothers.

San Bernardino County Sheriff, Shannon Dicus, shed light on the growing peril of the illicit marijuana market in California. He pointed towards Proposition 64, which reduced the criminality of illicit marijuana from a felony to a misdemeanor, as a contributing factor to this increase. Last year alone, the sheriff's marijuana enforcement teams served a total of 411 search warrants for illegal marijuana grows.

Adelanto: A Hotbed For Illegal Marijuana Activities

The area where the bloodshed occurred is notorious for illicit marijuana activities. It's an area known for its illegal marijuana growing operations, a black market that Sheriff Dicus referred to as a 'plague.' He called for a reform in cannabis laws to maintain legalization but impose harsher penalties for the use of illegal pot.

While the precise motive behind the gruesome shooting is still under investigation, no connections to cross-border drug trade or cartel activity were mentioned. As the case remains open, the public is encouraged to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation. The brutal incident serves as a chilling reminder of the violence that can erupt from illicit marijuana transactions, and the urgent need for the authorities to clamp down on this illegal activity.