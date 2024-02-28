Six Flags Unveils Luxurious Savannah Sunset Resort in Jackson: Bookings Open for Unique Glamping Experience

Six Flags Great Adventure has officially launched reservations for its newly introduced Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa in Jackson, marking a significant expansion of the theme park's hospitality offerings. Set to welcome guests from June 14, this luxury resort is a groundbreaking addition, promising an unparalleled 'glamping' adventure with breathtaking views of African wildlife right from their accommodation.

A Unique Merge of Luxury and Wilderness

Designed to mimic authentic African lodges, Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa aims to provide guests with an immersive safari experience within the 350-acre Six Flags Wild Safari. This innovative concept combines the thrill of close encounters with exotic animals—such as giraffes, oryxes, and wildebeests—with the comfort of luxurious, tent-like rooms. Guests can look forward to off-road guided tours of the safari, home to over 1,200 animals, enhancing the authenticity of the wilderness experience.

Exclusive Amenities and Celebratory Offers

Beyond the unique lodging experience, the resort boasts an array of amenities including a spa, a fine-dining restaurant, and various outdoor games. Evening entertainment is rich with options such as s'mores by a fire pit and movies under the stars, creating perfect moments for relaxation after an adventurous day. With a two-night minimum stay requirement and rates starting at around $600 per night for two guests, the package includes breakfast and access to all three Six Flags Great Adventure theme parks. For those seeking an extra touch of adventure, various package options are available for an additional fee, featuring behind-the-scenes animal encounters.

A Milestone Celebration with New Attractions

2023 marks a special year for Six Flags Great Adventure as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. The debut of a new roller coaster, The Flash, signifies the largest investment in the park in two decades, alongside the introduction of the Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa. These new additions underscore Six Flags' commitment to offering unique and memorable experiences to its visitors, further enhancing the Six Flags Great Adventure complex as a premier destination for families and thrill-seekers alike.

As Six Flags Great Adventure embarks on this new chapter with the opening of the Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa, guests are invited to partake in a luxurious adventure that blends the essence of the wild with unparalleled comfort. This innovative resort not only sets a new standard for theme park accommodations but also offers a distinct way to experience the thrill of safari right in Jackson, New Jersey. With the promise of luxury, adventure, and celebration, the Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa is poised to become a must-visit destination for those seeking an extraordinary escape.