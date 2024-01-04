en English
Six-Figure Income, Three Jobs, Yet Struggling: A Millennial’s Financial Woes Go Viral

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:35 pm EST
Six-Figure Income, Three Jobs, Yet Struggling: A Millennial's Financial Woes Go Viral

In a viral TikTok video, Jourdan Skirha, a 29-year-old resident of Scottsdale, Arizona, gave a glimpse into her financial struggles despite earning a six-figure income from three jobs. The video, which has garnered over 2.9 million views, sparked a widespread conversation about the financial pressures faced by single millennials, many of whom resonated with Skirha’s situation.

Struggling to Stay Afloat

With a full-time job and two additional jobs, Skirha confessed her feeling of drowning financially. Her revelations about mounting credit card debt and a deteriorating credit score struck a chord with many viewers, leading to an outpouring of shared experiences and expressions of solidarity. Her non-negotiable personal expenses, including regular nail care, Botox, and lip fillers, and her penchant for traveling, raised questions about the lifestyle choices of today’s millennials.

Living Beyond Means?

While Skirha’s candid admission evoked sympathy, it also sparked a debate about living beyond one’s means. Several viewers suggested that her struggle might be a result of lifestyle inflation, a phenomenon where an individual’s spending increases with their income, often leading to a cycle of debt. The average household income for a single person in Scottsdale is $49,200 per year, with an average rent of $2,000, making Skirha’s six-figure income a far cry from the norm.

An Unsettling Reality

Skirha’s experience underscores an unsettling reality faced by many Americans. A November jobs report by the Department of Labor revealed that nearly 8.4 million Americans held multiple jobs in October, representing 5.2% of the workforce. Despite the perception of financial stability that multiple jobs or high-income brackets might suggest, Skirha’s story highlights the lurking financial pressures and challenges of making ends meet, even for those seemingly well-off.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

