SIU-Edwardsville Defeats Tennessee Tech in College Basketball Match

The college basketball match between Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIU-Edwardsville) and Tennessee Tech saw the former secure a convincing victory with a final score of 74-57. With this win, SIU-Edwardsville improves their season record to 12-9, while Tennessee Tech falls to 7-14.

SIU-Edwardsville's Offensive Prowess

SIU-Edwardsville demonstrated a strong offensive performance, exhibiting a field goal (FG) percentage of 50% and a free throw (FT) percentage of 60%. They were also successful from the three-point line, hitting 7 out of 20 attempts, making their three-point percentage 35%. The team's scoring was spread across various players, with R. Taylor leading the charge with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. S. Wright also contributed significantly with 13 points.

Defensive Dominance by SIU-Edwardsville

Not only did SIU-Edwardsville showcase offensive prowess, but they also displayed defensive dominance with 11 steals and 5 blocked shots. Polk added 2 blocks to the effort, while R. Taylor, apart from his impressive scoring, contributed to the defense with 4 steals. The team also managed to keep their turnovers low at 13.

Tennessee Tech's Struggle

On the other hand, Tennessee Tech struggled with a lower FG percentage of 39.3% and an FT percentage of 66.7%. Their three-point attempt success rate was also lower, with 7 out of 22 attempts being successful, resulting in a 31.8% success rate from beyond the arc. Davis was the top scorer for Tennessee Tech with 18 points, followed by Layton with 10 points. Despite managing 8 steals and blocking 4 shots, Tennessee Tech could not match up to SIU-Edwardsville's performance and ended up with 15 turnovers.

The match was witnessed by an audience of 2,157 in an arena that can hold 4,000 spectators, reflecting the keen interest of the fans in college basketball.