Sisters of St. Francis Mark 150 Years in the U.S. with Film Screening and Events

The Sisters of St. Francis are marking a significant milestone this year - 150 years since their establishment on American soil. The commemoration will see a series of celebratory events unfurling throughout the year, beginning with a poignant tribute to a key figure in the order's historical tapestry.

Advertisment

'Leonarda's Journey': A Testament to Perseverance

Memorializing the illustrious life of Mother Mary Leonarda Hannappel, the order has orchestrated the screening of 'Leonarda's Journey.' This short film traces Hannappel's stirring odyssey from her humble beginnings in Montebaur, Germany, to her courageous emigration to the U.S. in 1874. The Historical Association of Lewiston facilitates this event, which will take place at the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall.

An Order Born from a Mission

Advertisment

The Sisters of St. Francis initiated their American mission in Buffalo, catering to German parishes. Their journey eventually led them to Lewiston, where they procured the March estate in 1907, a site now recognized as Stella Niagara. The establishment of Stella Niagara Education Park followed a year later, currently fostering the intellectual growth of approximately 170 pupils.

Legacy of a Guiding Light

Mother Mary Leonarda Hannappel steered the order's North American wing from 1904 until 1922, her demise occurring a year later. Today, Stella Niagara is home to about 35 to 40 sisters. The celebration event, open to all and accompanied by refreshments, is just the curtain-raiser for a year filled with festivities. A significant gathering in late June is on the cards, with sisters from other U.S. branches in Denver and Redwood City, California, uniting for the grand occasion.