Fashion

Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Shares Wedding Details and the Story behind Her Wedding Dress

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Shares Wedding Details and the Story behind Her Wedding Dress

Christine Brown, television personality and star of ‘Sister Wives,’ recently opened up about her meticulously planned October 2022 wedding to David Woolley. In an exclusive interview with In Touch, Christine divulged the intricate details of her wedding dress and the significance of her matching tattoo with David, offering a sneak peek into the couple’s special day.

A Dress Tailored to Perfection

Destry from Boda Bridal was the mastermind behind Christine’s wedding gown. The unique dress was a beautiful amalgamation of elements cherry-picked from four different dresses. It featured a deep plunge and an off-the-shoulder design, tailored to perfection to showcase Christine’s matching tattoo with David. “The dress was my primary focus. I didn’t mind the location of the ceremony as long as I could walk down the aisle in my dress,” Christine shared, emphasizing the importance of the gown in her nuptials.

Symbolism of New Beginnings

The tattoo, a significant emblem for the couple, is located over Christine’s heart. It represents ‘new beginnings’ in Celtic symbolism, echoing the sentiments of Christine and David’s fresh start together. Nearly 300 guests witnessed the couple exchange vows at the beautiful venue in Moab, Utah.

A Peaceful Walk Down the Aisle

Adding to the special moments of the day, Christine was walked down the aisle by her son Paedon and her father. She described the experience as peaceful and affirming her sense of belonging with David. The wedding was infused with familial warmth, with Christine’s daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, and Ysabel surprising her with thoughtful gifts, including a pair of sparkly shoes with pennies for prosperity, a gold bracelet engraved with the initials C.D. and the wedding date, borrowed earrings, and a cake cutting set.

Christine Brown’s wedding journey, filled with emotional moments and unique personal touches, will be showcased in the two-part TLC special ‘Sister Wives: Christine & David’s Wedding,’ airing on January 7 and 14. Christine, previously in a polygamous marriage with Kody Brown, found love again with David Woolley, whom she connected with on a dating app in October 2022.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

