Siouxland Prepares for Snowstorm and Harsh Cold Weather Conditions

Siouxland is steeling itself for a notable snowstorm, with a forecast of accumulating 2 to 5 inches of snow by Thursday's close. A winter weather advisory is in effect till 6 a.m. Friday, covering several counties in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls predicts the storm's onset in metro Sioux City during the afternoon, exiting by 6 p.m.

Gusting Winds and Falling Temperatures

Anticipated gusting northeast winds, ranging from 5 to 15 mph and reaching up to 25 mph, are expected to instigate temperature drops throughout the day. The winds may create a smokescreen of patchy blowing snow, significantly reducing visibility and turning travel conditions treacherous. As Thursday night descends, the cold is predicted to intensify, with wind chill values potentially plunging to -21.

Return of the Sun, But No Respite From Cold

Although sunny skies are set to return on Friday, temperatures will remain stubbornly low. Daytime highs are not projected to exceed 5 degrees above zero, while nighttime lows could touch -21. Wind chills are likely to plummet to around -28, keeping the freezing conditions intact.

Weekend Warm-Up and Temporary Relief

A slight warm-up is expected over the weekend, with Sunday's high estimated to reach approximately 25 degrees. By Monday and Tuesday, temperatures are predicted to rise above freezing, offering a temporary respite from the frigid conditions. In the face of the impending snowstorm and cold weather, local authorities are urging residents to stay indoors and adopt necessary precautions to stay safe.