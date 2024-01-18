Sioux Falls Declares Snow Alert: Plowing Operations and Parking Restrictions in Effect

The City of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has issued a snow alert, effective from 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2024. This announcement comes as a response to an ongoing winter storm, prompting city-wide plowing operations to ensure the safety and accessibility of major traffic arteries.

Emergency Snow Routes: First in Line

Upon the declaration of the snow alert, emergency snow routes will be the first to undergo plowing operations. These significant traffic arteries, distinguishable by their specific white and red signs, are crucial for maintaining the flow of traffic during adverse weather conditions. Vehicles parked on these routes during the alert are at risk of being ticketed and towed, as they can hinder the plowing process.

Zone-Wise Plowing Operations

Following the completion of plowing operations on emergency routes, Zone 3 will be the next to witness snow removal. Similar to the emergency routes, vehicles parked in Zone 3 during the plowing operations might also face ticketing and towing. The north/south streets of Zone 2 will see plowing operations commencing from 8 a.m. on Friday. The city advises residents to adhere to the parking restrictions in place during this time to allow for efficient snow removal.

Zone 1: Snow Pickup Operations

Commencing Saturday, Zone 1 will undergo snow pickup operations. During these operations, parking restrictions will be in effect between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. The downtown area of Sioux Falls, in particular, will be off-limits for parking during these early morning hours throughout the duration of the snow alert.

Residents of Sioux Falls are urged to stay informed about their respective zones and adhere to the specific parking restrictions and plowing schedules. The city's website provides a comprehensive map for residents to determine their zone and understand the implications of the snow alert.