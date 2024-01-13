en English
Business

Sioux City’s Drilling Pharmacy Stays Open Amid Severe Winter Storm

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:46 pm EST
Sioux City's Drilling Pharmacy Stays Open Amid Severe Winter Storm

On a day when a severe winter storm led to numerous business closures in Sioux City, Iowa, one establishment stood boldly against the odds – Drilling Pharmacy. Despite the relentless snowfall and treacherous road conditions, the pharmacy chose to remain open, underscoring its commitment to serve the community in times of need.

Drilling Pharmacy: A Beacon in the Storm

Drilling Pharmacy elected to function albeit an early closure, three hours ahead of its usual schedule, a decision taken in the interest of safety. This move ensured that essential medications remained accessible to residents amid the harsh weather, while also safeguarding the wellbeing of the pharmacy’s employees and customers. Bill Drilling, the owner, emphasized the pharmacy’s commitment to community service, particularly in such adverse weather conditions.

Delivery Services Navigate the Storm

In contrast, some services like Shipt, a popular app-based grocery delivery service, advised their drivers to prioritize safety. Jill Stamey, a Sioux City resident and Shipt driver, chose not to work on the day of the storm despite the spike in demand for deliveries. Shipt had cautioned drivers to avoid risking travel if they felt uncomfortable navigating the poor road conditions, underlining the importance of its drivers’ safety.

Community Advisory amid Unrelenting Snowfall

The general advice echoed across the community was clear – stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. With snowfall still coming down and road conditions not expected to improve any time soon, residents were urged to refrain from venturing out and to prioritize their safety over everything else. The storm served as a stark reminder of nature’s unpredictability and the importance of community resilience and adaptability in the face of setbacks.

BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

