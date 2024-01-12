Sioux City Fire Rescue Warns of ‘Invisible Killer’ Amid Snowfall

In the face of plummeting temperatures and rising snowfall, Sioux City Fire Rescue has issued an urgent advisory to homeowners. The warning underscores the necessity of inspecting and ensuring that high-efficiency furnace air intake and exhaust pipes aren’t obstructed by snow. These pipes, typically fashioned from white plastic and protruding from the sides of houses, play a pivotal role in maintaining the safe operation of the home furnace.

The Invisible Killer

At the crux of this warning is the threat posed by carbon monoxide (CO), a colorless, odorless gas often dubbed the ‘invisible killer.’ Obstruction in the aforementioned pipes can lead to a perilous buildup of CO within the home. Annually, the United States records over 150 accidental fatalities due to CO poisoning. This silent menace originates from common household appliances such as generators, furnaces, and stoves.

The Importance of Clear Vents

The advisory from Sioux City Fire Rescue further emphasizes the importance of maintaining clear dryer vents, particularly during periods of heavy snowfall. A blocked vent can not only affect the efficiency of the dryer, but it can also pose a fire hazard. Moreover, the warning extends to the regular inspection of exterior gas meters, advocating for the removal of snow and ice to prevent potential gas leaks.

Prevention and Response

As part of the preventative measures, residents are implored to install carbon monoxide alarms in their homes. Strategically located outside sleeping areas and on every level of the house, these alarms serve as an early warning system for rising CO levels. In the event of a triggered alarm or suspicion of CO presence, residents should not hesitate to immediately dial 911. The potential risks associated with carbon monoxide highlight the importance of these preventive measures, as timely action can avert disastrous consequences.