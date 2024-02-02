Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. Dissolves, Plans Initial Cash Liquidating Distribution

In a startling revelation, Sio Gene Therapies, Inc., a previously clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, has announced its resolution to dissolve. The company intends to file a certificate of dissolution with the Delaware Secretary of State on February 7, 2024, paving the way for cessation of recording transfers of its common stock.

Dissolution Following Board and Stockholder Approval

The decision to dissolve comes on the back of a plan approved by Sio's Board of Directors and stockholders. As an integral part of the dissolution process, the company has planned an initial cash liquidating distribution of $32,511,587, or $0.435 per share, to be distributed to stockholders of record as of the Effective Time around February 8, 2024.

Allocation for Dissolution-Related Expenses

Sio has earmarked approximately $7.2 million for expenses related to the dissolution process and any unknown contingent liabilities. The company plans to distribute any remaining cash in one or more subsequent distributions, although the exact amounts and timing of these distributions remain uncertain.

Aftermath of Sio's Dissolution

Sio had ceased its development programs in mid-2022 and dissolved its 3 foreign subsidiaries by January 2024. Its dissolution is likely to impact the biotechnology and gene therapy industry, potentially influencing future capital flows into this area of research and development. Financial pundits and investors will keenly observe the liquidation process and the final amount distributed to shareholders, which will serve as a case study for the valuation of assets and the effectiveness of management in returning value to shareholders in a liquidation scenario.