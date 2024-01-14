en English
Single-Handed Savior: Lin Guyton’s Battle Against Snow and Neglect for Nebraska’s Horses

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
Single-Handed Savior: Lin Guyton’s Battle Against Snow and Neglect for Nebraska’s Horses

In the heart of Crete, Nebraska, Lin Guyton, the caretaker of Epona Horse Rescue, finds herself grappling with a daunting situation. As relentless snowfall blankets the region, Guyton battles the elements and her own health constraints to single-handedly provide for the horses under her guardianship.

Struggle Amid Snow and Sickness

Still on the mend from injuries incurred in a mishap last autumn, Guyton’s dedication to these majestic creatures remains unwavering. Despite her limited mobility and the dire weather conditions, she ensures that the horses, particularly those rescued from a negligent veterinarian, are well-fed and cared for.

From Neglect to Nurturing

The veterinarian, Jennafer Glaesemann, was indicted on charges of livestock neglect, a consequence of which led to the untimely deaths of about 15 to 17 horses under her care. In the wake of these grave allegations, Glaesemann has been suspended from the American Quarter Horse Association, rendering her incapable of owning, breeding, or registering quarter horses.

The Financial Strain of Rescue

While Guyton continues to shield these innocent creatures from the cold and neglect, the financial burden of maintaining the rescue center is mounting. The cost of hay, the primary diet for the horses, alone amounts to nearly $9,000 a month. Without external support, the upkeep of the center and the well-being of the horses hang in the balance. Epona Horse Rescue is reaching out for donations, which can be sent directly to their address in Crete, Nebraska.

United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

