Agriculture

Singer Industrial Boosts North American Presence with Acquisition of HOSER Inc.

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
Singer Industrial Boosts North American Presence with Acquisition of HOSER Inc.

Singer Industrial, a leading name in the industrial rubber sector, has made significant strides in expanding its North American base by acquiring HOSER Inc. This acquisition marks Singer Industrial’s 10th for the year 2023, solidifying its growth trajectory. Effective from December 20, 2023, HOSER Inc. will be integrated into Singer Industrial’s Industrial Rubber Division, boosting the company’s footprint to approximately 100 locations across North America and a robust workforce of over 1,400 employees.

A Strategic Acquisition

HOSER Inc., a nine-year-old company with strong roots in North and South Carolina, caters to a diverse range of markets. Its expertise spans across agriculture, construction, food and beverage, recycling, and general industrial supply. A key aspect of HOSER’s offerings is its specialization in on-site hose repair services, a niche that promises to enhance Singer Industrial’s portfolio.

Future Prospects

Paul Dugick, the founder of HOSER Inc., will continue to steer the operations post-acquisition. With an ambitious plan to expand the business through the opening of new locations and the inclusion of core Singer Industrial products in its offerings, Dugick’s leadership is anticipated to inject a fresh momentum into the company’s growth.

Shared Enthusiasm and Future Plans

The merger has been met with palpable enthusiasm from both Singer Industrial and HOSER Inc. Craig Osborne, CEO of Singer Industrial, and Sam Petillo, President of the Industrial Rubber Division, have acknowledged the strategic fit of the acquisition. They recognized the unique value that HOSER’s expertise in mobile services and on-site hose repair adds to Singer Industrial’s portfolio. This move forms a crucial part of Singer Industrial’s broader strategy to bolster its field service capabilities and provide comprehensive local support to its customers.

Agriculture Business United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

