Science & Technology

Simulab Corporation’s SimuSkin: A New Era in Healthcare Simulation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:06 am EST
Simulab Corporation's SimuSkin: A New Era in Healthcare Simulation

In a significant leap forward for healthcare simulation, Seattle-based Simulab Corporation has introduced its groundbreaking technology, SimuSkin. Promising unparalleled realism in mimicking human tissue, SimuSkin is poised to redefine the standards of medical education simulations.

Bringing Innovation to Medical Education

SimuSkin is designed with striking accuracy to mirror the appearance, feel, and surgical response of human tissue. This technological breakthrough enhances the longevity and material integrity of medical training tools, providing healthcare professionals with a more immersive and realistic training environment. The introduction of SimuSkin signifies Simulab’s commitment to continuous innovation in the healthcare simulation industry.

Integration into TraumaMan System

SimuSkin will be incorporated into all soft tissue components and consumables of Simulab’s flagship TraumaMan System. This integration exemplifies Simulab’s dedication to improving patient outcomes through high-quality training tools. With SimuSkin, the TraumaMan System will provide an even more authentic experience for medical professionals in training.

Live Demonstration at IMSH 2024

The International Meeting for the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH 2024) in San Diego will serve as the platform for the first public demonstration of SimuSkin’s capabilities. This event will provide attendees with a vivid glimpse into the future of healthcare simulation, powered by SimuSkin’s impressive realism.

For over three decades, Simulab Corporation has been a trailblazer in soft-tissue simulation. The launch of SimuSkin further solidifies Simulab’s position as a pioneer in the industry, driving forward the mission to improve patient outcomes by offering healthcare professionals advanced and effective training tools.

Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

