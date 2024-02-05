Simpson Manufacturing Announces Strong Financial Performance for 2023

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., a leading player in the construction products market, has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company revealed an impressive annual net sales growth, a robust operating income margin of 21.5%, and significant earnings per diluted share. The financial performance demonstrates above-market growth and strong profitability, driven by share gains across all end markets and product lines.

Operating Income Margin and Strategic Growth

While the operating income margin fell slightly below the October guidance, this decline is attributed to costs associated with strategic growth opportunities. Regardless, Simpson Manufacturing maintains an optimistic stance, expecting to accelerate its sales volume growth above market rates over the mid to long-term period.

Regional Sales Performance

In North America, despite a 9% drop in annual housing starts, the company reported a net sales and volume increase of approximately 1% year-over-year. Across the Atlantic, in Europe, net sales grew by a remarkable 15.8% year-over-year on a local currency basis. This growth was substantially aided by an additional quarter of ETANCO sales in 2023.

Outlook for the Housing Market

With an estimated shortage of 2 million homes in the United States and an improved outlook for 2024, the company remains bullish about the housing market. Simpson Manufacturing, trading under the symbol 'SSD' on the NYSE, has its financial filings readily available on its website for interested parties. The financial results conference call has also been scheduled.

The press release from the company also included forward-looking statements regarding financial and operating results, market growth, and the integration of ETANCO. However, stakeholders are advised to exercise caution considering the potential impact of global pandemics, inflation, labor, and supply shortages.