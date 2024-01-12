Simplilearn Bolsters Leadership Team with Two Strategic Appointments

Simplilearn, a distinguished online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, has unveiled the appointment of two new executives to bolster its leadership team, in line with its strategic growth objectives. The company entrusts the roles of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to Mr. Mark Moran and Mr. Veerasundar V respectively.

Mark Moran: Reprising the Role of CMO

Mark Moran, a Stanford University Graduate School of Business alumnus, returns to Simplilearn as the Chief Marketing Officer, reprising a role he held from 2015 to 2022. Moran’s return to Simplilearn is anticipated to bring added growth impetus, courtesy of his recognized marketing prowess, and his significant contributions to the company’s growth during his previous tenure. His expansive expertise and strategic approach played a key role in propelling Simplilearn’s growth in the past.

Veerasundar V: A New Chapter as CFO

Joining the Simplilearn leadership team as the Chief Financial Officer is Veerasundar V, a seasoned finance professional with a strong track record in enhancing enterprise value, directing fundraisers, and overseeing IPO listings. His accomplishments have been recognized with honors such as the ‘CFO 100’ and ‘Finthinker Award’. His wide-ranging experience is expected to be instrumental in guiding Simplilearn’s financial trajectory.

Simplilearn’s Growth Strategy: Adding Expertise to Leadership

These strategic appointments underscore Simplilearn’s commitment to its expansion goals, reinforcing its leadership team with seasoned professionals to provide exceptional value to its customers and stakeholders. Krishna Kumar, the CEO of Simplilearn, expressed his fervor for the new appointments, citing the strategic insights and experience that Moran and Veerasundar bring to the team. Simplilearn, established in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco and Bangalore, is a Blackstone portfolio company that partners with universities, corporations, and industry bodies to offer flexible e-learning solutions. With globally relevant training programs, Simplilearn aims to upskill individuals and businesses in the digital economy.