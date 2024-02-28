Simone Joy Jones Stars in 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' Remake, Premieres April 12

On Wednesday, fans got their first glimpse of the reimagined 1991 cult classic 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' through a teaser that promises a fresh take on the beloved R-rated comedy. The film, written by Chuck Hayward and directed by Wade Allain-Marcus, showcases a talented cast led by Simone Joy Jones, stepping into the shoes of the character once portrayed by Christina Applegate. Nicole Richie, June Squibb, and a mix of both seasoned actors and fresh faces round out the dynamic ensemble.

Reimagining a Cult Classic

The storyline centers around 17-year-old Tanya Crandell, played by Jones, whose plans for a summer of adventure in Spain are dashed when she is tasked with caring for her siblings following their babysitter's unexpected demise. Finding herself thrust into the adult world, Tanya takes a job working for the ambitious Rose, portrayed by Richie, navigating the complexities of work, family, and a budding romance. This modern version of the story breathes new life into the narrative, blending humor with the challenges of burgeoning adulthood.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Joining Jones and Richie are June Squibb, Donielle Tremaine Hensley, Jermaine Fowler, Ms. Pat, with newcomers Miles Fowler, Iantha Richardson, Gus Kenworthy, and Tyriq Withers contributing to the film's vibrant energy. Behind the scenes, Tyra Banks' SMiZE Productions, in collaboration with BET+'s Original Films, brings this project to fruition, showcasing a commitment to storytelling that resonates with both new audiences and fans of the original film.

Anticipation Builds for Release

Marketed by Iconic Events Releasing, 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' is set to premiere in theaters on April 12, stirring excitement among moviegoers. With its intriguing blend of comedy, drama, and the universal theme of navigating adulthood, the film stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of stories that capture the essence of the human experience. As the release date approaches, audiences eagerly await the chance to see how this reimagined tale will unfold on the big screen.

As Tanya Crandell's story of unexpected responsibility and personal growth takes center stage, viewers are invited to reflect on their own journeys towards adulthood. The film not only offers entertainment but also a mirror to the complexities and joys of growing up, making it a must-watch for those who cherish both laughter and life's inevitable lessons.