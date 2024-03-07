Simone Development Welcomes SightMD, Expanding Healthcare Footprint in Yonkers' Medical Mile

Simone Development Companies has made a strategic move by leasing 9,409 square feet of medical space to SightMD at One Executive Boulevard in Yonkers, marking the property's first medical lease since its acquisition last fall. The newly renovated building is set to become a state-of-the-art medical facility, offering a significant opportunity for healthcare providers to expand their services in the region. SightMD, known for its comprehensive eye care services, now joins the burgeoning medical community in Yonkers, further cementing the area's reputation as a healthcare hub.
Strategic Location and Facilities
One Executive Boulevard enjoys a prime location on 6.7 acres at the intersection of Executive Boulevard and North Broadway, placing it within the North Yonkers "Medical Mile." Its proximity to Simone's Boyce Thompson Center, an 85,000-square-foot mixed-use center hosting an array of medical practices and retail shops, underscores the strategic importance of this area for healthcare services. Additionally, the building is near Simone Development's 1034 North Broadway, a multi-tenant medical and pharmacy center, further enhancing the healthcare ecosystem in Yonkers.
SightMD's Expanding Network
SightMD's decision to lease space at One Executive Boulevard is a testament to the eye care group's growth and commitment to providing accessible, high-quality eye care. With more than 80 eye care providers across 40 locations in Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Manhattan, and Queens, SightMD's expansion into Yonkers is a significant development. The organization was represented by Scott Berfas and Glenn Walsh of Newmark, with Simone Development handling the transaction in-house, emphasizing the collaborative effort to facilitate this milestone.
Future Prospects and Developments
One Executive Boulevard is currently undergoing renovations to transform it into a cutting-edge medical facility, with 48,525 square feet of medical space still available for lease. This presents a unique opportunity for other healthcare providers to join a growing medical community in a location known for its accessibility and state-of-the-art facilities. Joe Simone, president of Simone Development Companies, expressed enthusiasm for welcoming SightMD, highlighting the property's central location, ample parking, and customizable build-outs as key factors that make it an ideal site for medical tenants.