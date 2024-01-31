Silver Hill Acquires Liberty's Interests: A Strategic Foray into the U.S. Shale Sector

In a pivotal announcement, Silver Hill Energy Partners revealed its acquisition of Liberty Resources II's interests in oil and gas properties, along with the assets of Liberty Midstream Solutions in North Dakota. The financial contours of the transaction remain undisclosed, mirroring the industry's burgeoning trend of heightened merger and acquisition activities.

Shale Sector: A Hotbed for M&A Activities

The U.S. shale sector witnessed an unprecedented surge in mergers and acquisitions in 2023, hitting record highs. Companies are strategically expanding their operations, securing premium drilling sites to fortify their positioning in the rapidly evolving industry. This acquisition by Silver Hill Energy Partners is a testament to this ongoing trend.

Strategic Acquisition: A Foray into Bakken Shale Play

Kyle Miller, CEO of Silver Hill, exhibited immense enthusiasm over the acquisition, viewing it as an optimal entry point into the Bakken shale play. The assets procured from Liberty boast a net production of nearly 13,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Furthermore, the proven developed producing reserves are close to 16 million barrels of oil equivalent, promising robust returns for Silver Hill.

Midstream Assets: Enhancing the Portfolio

The midstream assets acquired in this deal include a gas processing plant with a daily capacity of 30 million cubic feet and 33 miles of gas gathering lines. These assets further bolster Silver Hill's portfolio, positioning the company for enhanced growth and productivity. The deal is slated to be finalized by March 14, underlining Silver Hill's aggressive expansion strategy in the energy sector.