Silk Road NYC: A Trailblazing Bangladeshi-owned Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Queens

In the heart of Jamaica, Queens, a neighborhood known for its rich tapestry of cultures, a new landmark has risen. Silk Road NYC, the first Bangladeshi-owned cannabis dispensary in New York, opened its doors on February 23rd, 2024, marking a significant milestone not just for the local community but for the broader narrative of diversity and inclusion in the cannabis industry. At 166-30 Jamaica Ave, near the vibrant enclave of Little Bangladesh, Sohan Bashar's venture stands as a beacon of resilience, community engagement, and cultural pride.

From Arrest to Advocacy

The journey of Sohan Bashar, the mind behind Silk Road NYC, encapsulates a story of redemption and determination. Once facing the challenges of a cannabis-related arrest, Bashar has now positioned himself at the forefront of cannabis advocacy and entrepreneurship. His personal transformation is emblematic of the broader shifts in societal attitudes towards cannabis, especially within communities of color that have been disproportionately affected by past legislation. Bashar’s establishment, the 75th legal adult-use cannabis facility in New York State, not only offers quality cannabis products but also serves as a hub for education and community engagement, aiming to foster a more inclusive cannabis culture.

A Cultural Milestone

Opening Silk Road NYC in Jamaica, Queens, carries a profound significance. This area, with its close proximity to Little Bangladesh, provides an ideal backdrop for a venture that is as much about celebrating cultural heritage as it is about business. The dispensary's grand opening was not just a commercial launch; it was a celebration of Bangladeshi entrepreneurship and a testament to the community's resilience and contribution to New York's multicultural landscape. For Sohan Bashar and many like him, Silk Road NYC represents a bridge between their roots and their aspirations, embodying the spirit of diversity that defines New York.

Towards a More Inclusive Future

The establishment of Silk Road NYC within the framework of New York's social justice-oriented weed legalization program highlights an important step towards rectifying past injustices. This program, designed to address the disproportionate impact of marijuana convictions on Black and brown communities, includes measures such as expunging marijuana convictions and allocating tax revenues to community initiatives. By prioritizing social and economic equity applicants for licenses, the state is not only fostering a more diverse industry but also empowering communities historically marginalized by cannabis legislation. Silk Road NYC's opening is a tangible manifestation of these efforts, serving as a model for future enterprises in the cannabis space and beyond.

Operating Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm, Silk Road NYC invites customers to partake in this historic venture. As the first Bangladeshi-owned cannabis dispensary in New York, it stands as a symbol of progress, resilience, and the enduring power of community. In the bustling streets of Jamaica, Queens, Silk Road NYC is not just a dispensary; it's a milestone in the journey towards a more inclusive and equitable cannabis culture.