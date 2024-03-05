Silicon Valley Theatre Dives into Bee Science: 'Queen' Cast Explores Hive Ethics

In a unique merger of art and science, the cast and crew of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 'Queen' immersed themselves in the complex world of beekeeping to bring authenticity to their upcoming production. Playwright Madhuri Shekar's work, which delves into the ethical dilemmas faced by scientists studying bee colony collapses, found a fitting prelude in the team's visit to beekeeper Ken McKenzie's Saratoga home. This hands-on experience provided them with a deeper understanding of the bees' behavior, crucial for their portrayal of the characters.

From Chemistry to Bees: The Genesis of 'Queen'

The evolution of 'Queen' from a story about organic chemistry to one focusing on environmental science and bees was inspired by Shekar's personal interactions with her scientist friends. The play, which initially explored the dynamic of female friendships within the academic world, shifted focus towards a more universally resonant theme after Shekar was advised to tackle something less impenetrable than organic chemistry. Her in-depth research into bee colony collapse disorder not only lent the play its central conflict but also highlighted the pressing environmental crisis facing our planet.

Bringing Authenticity to the Stage

The visit to McKenzie's beehive offered the 'Queen' team an invaluable opportunity to witness the intricate dynamics of bee colony life firsthand. Director Miriam A. Laube and actor Uma Paranjpe, among others, donned beekeeper suits to interact with the bees, gaining insights that would later inform their creative decisions. This dedication to authenticity underscores TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's commitment to presenting works that not only entertain but also educate and provoke thought on contemporary issues.

A Story Rooted in Place and Personal Experience

Set in 2016 at UC Santa Cruz, 'Queen' is a testament to how personal experiences and serendipity can shape artistic creation. Shekar's narrative, enriched by her own cultural background and the unique aesthetics of the UC Santa Cruz campus, brings to life a story that is as much about friendship and ethical dilemmas as it is about the environmental crisis. With former Santa Cruz Shakespeare artistic director Mike Ryan playing a key role, the production benefits from the authenticity and relevance that only true personal connection to the story's setting can provide.

As 'Queen' prepares to open, the beekeeping visit not only serves as a fascinating prelude but also as a reminder of the interconnectedness of art, science, and the environment. This production, born out of a confluence of personal experiences, academic dilemmas, and environmental concerns, promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of the choices we face in our pursuit of knowledge and the impact of those choices on the world around us.