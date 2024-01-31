Sigyn Therapeutics Announces 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split: A Strategic Move for Stability

On January 30, 2024, healthcare company Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. declared a 1-for-40 reverse stock split, a strategic maneuver designed to streamline the company's financial structure.

Aiming for Financial Stability

Effective from January 31, 2024, the reverse stock split is intended to reduce the number of outstanding shares, thereby increasing the stock price. This move is a calculated bid to attract more investors and bolster the company's financial position in the competitive healthcare market.

Symbol Change: 'SIGY' to 'SIGYD'

Following this corporate action, the company's stock symbol will undergo a temporary modification. The current symbol, 'SIGY', will include an additional 'D' to become 'SIGYD' for a period of 20 business days. This adjustment, as per the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) regulations, signifies the recent reverse stock split.

Adhering to Regulatory Requirements

The announcement was made in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, demonstrating Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc.'s commitment to adhering to regulatory requirements. The company has taken all necessary steps to enact the reverse stock split, which has been authorized by the appropriate company official.

In conclusion, the strategic 1-for-40 reverse stock split by Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. is a noteworthy development in the company's ongoing efforts to ensure financial stability and growth. This move, along with the temporary change in stock symbol, reflects the dynamic nature of the financial landscape in the healthcare industry.