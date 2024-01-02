en English
Significant Winter Storm Braces to Break Records Across 20 States

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
Significant Winter Storm Braces to Break Records Across 20 States

The United States braces for a significant winter storm predicted to develop along the Gulf Coast on Friday and progress through at least 20 states from Texas to New England. The storm is poised to bring a deluge of rain, potential flooding, and substantial snowfall to various regions. The Northeast, experiencing record-breaking low snowfall, could see a marked shift in weather patterns. New York City and Philadelphia have eclipsed previous records for the longest periods without an inch of snow, dating back to 1973 and 1998, respectively. This upcoming storm offers the most promising opportunity for accumulating snow that these major East Coast cities have witnessed in almost two years.

The Forecast

The FOX Forecast Center is closely monitoring this brewing storm, pointing out that higher elevation areas such as the Appalachian Mountains and the Catskills may be particularly affected by heavy snow. The uncertainty surrounding exact snowfall totals and storm track remains; nevertheless, the possibility of measurable snow along the I-95 corridor on Sunday is escalating.

Precautions and Warnings

The National Weather Service has updated winter storm warning criteria, and it’s crucial for travelers to check with airlines for potential delays, particularly around Atlanta’s airport. By Monday, the storm is expected to move away from the Northeast, offering a window for snow removal. This climatic event is perceived as the most significant winter storm since January 2022 when a nor’easter resulted in blizzard conditions across parts of the I-95 corridor.

A Break from the Norm

This storm could potentially break snowless streak records for East Coast cities like New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. After an extended period of mild winter conditions, the arrival of this storm could signal a return to normalcy for these regions. As we move further into the winter season, it will be interesting to observe how the weather patterns continue to evolve and what effects they may have on the local populace and infrastructure.

United States Weather Winter sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

