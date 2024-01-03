en English
Transportation

Significant Traffic Disruption Expected as ADOT Announces Full Closure of Eastbound I-10 and US 191 for Repairs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has issued an important announcement regarding a significant traffic disruption that will affect eastbound Interstate 10 (I-10) and US 191. The disruption is due to necessary road and bridge deck repairs. The closure has been scheduled for January 3rd and 4th, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Impacted Area and Detour Plan

Eastbound traffic on I-10 will be affected between mileposts 318 and 320, where all lanes will be fully closed for the said duration. To manage the traffic, vehicles will be directed to use exit 318 ramps and then re-enter I-10 past the US 191 bridge.

Temporary Speed Limit Reduction

The speed limit in the affected area will be temporarily reduced to 55 miles per hour. This is an important measure taken to ensure the safety of motorists during the repair period.

Advice for Motorists

Motorists are advised to anticipate delays, adhere to detour signage, and exercise increased caution when navigating through the construction zones. The announcement aims to inform drivers in advance to plan their travel accordingly and to ensure safety during the repair period.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

