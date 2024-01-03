Significant Reduction in ‘Maricopageddon’ Lane Restrictions on State Route 347

The anticipated traffic nightmare, colloquially known as “Maricopageddon,” on the State Route 347 between Maricopa and Phoenix, has turned out to be less formidable than feared. The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has granted commuters a significant reprieve by considerably reducing the extensive lane restrictions earlier planned for this week.

Reduced Lane Restrictions: A Breather for Commuters

ADOT announced that the disruptive road closures on State Route 347 would now only affect southbound traffic, and that too only today and tomorrow from 6 a.m. to noon. This represents a notable shift from the original schedule, which had road work closing lanes in both directions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of the week. This change in plan comes as a welcome relief to the area’s commuters, who faced considerable congestion this morning.

Temporary Delays and Future Improvements

Traffic backed up to Casa Blanca Road due to construction work focusing on paving left turn lanes into Rancho El Dorado. ADOT advises drivers to exercise caution and reduce speed while construction crews are present on the site to ensure safety. The department has emphasized that while these temporary delays might be inconvenient, they are steps towards a more efficient and safer road network.

In-depth Information on ADOT’s Website

For those seeking further details on the improvements being made to John Wayne Parkway, ADOT’s website offers more comprehensive information. The site provides an in-depth look at the work being done, its purpose, and the expected impact on the local commuting experience, thereby serving as a helpful resource for those affected by the road work.