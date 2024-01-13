en English
Disaster

Significant Fire Prompts Evacuations in Beloit: No Injuries Reported

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:58 am EST
Significant Fire Prompts Evacuations in Beloit: No Injuries Reported

In the early hours of Friday, a significant fire broke out at a business located at the intersection of Yates and Copeland avenues in Beloit, resulting in the evacuation of nearby residences due to heavy smoke. The fire, initially reported as smoke in the vicinity around 12:45 a.m., forced the evacuation of residents to the south of Copeland Avenue, spanning from Yates and Porter avenues to Harvey Street. The evacuees were offered a temporary shelter at Merrill Elementary School, where the Red Cross provided assistance.

Challenges in Fire Mitigation

The business where the fire originated has not been publicly identified. However, it was revealed that the fire response operation would be prolonged due to the large quantity of tires stored at the site. The rubber tires’ burning raised concerns about air quality, and the Wisconsin National Guard conducted air quality monitoring. Fortunately, no harmful air quality was reported. In addition to the challenge posed by the tires, the weather conditions made the fire difficult to extinguish.

Impact on the Community

Nearly a dozen area fire departments responded to the incident, and the Beloit Fire Department kept the public informed about the situation through their Facebook page. Later in the day, a gas leak led to a second evacuation, with families being allowed to return home before the leak occurred. This sequence of events impacted the natural gas service, leaving approximately 850 Beloit residents without it as of 10 p.m. Friday. For those affected by the outage, a shelter was opened at the Central Christian Church.

In the Aftermath

By 9:50 a.m., the fire had been contained, and the building had collapsed. However, no injuries were reported, a silver lining in this unfortunate incident. The Rock County Public Health Department recommended wearing masks outdoors in the affected areas. While the fire incident is a serious concern for the community, the quick response from the fire department and the assistance provided by various organizations have undoubtedly helped manage the situation and minimize the damage.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

