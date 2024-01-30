Significant Fire at Feather Crest Farms: Investigation Underway

A blaze of significant proportions broke out at Feather Crest Farms in Bryan, Texas, prompting swift action from several fire departments and emergency personnel. The incident took place on a Monday, following reports of an explosion at the chicken farm plant situated along Highway 21, near Kurten. The fire saw the mobilization of firefighters from across Brazos, Robertson, and Madison Counties in a joint effort to combat the inferno.

Highway Restrictions and Power Disruptions

As the situation unfolded, Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky announced that Highway 21 had been reduced to a single lane, and Democrat Rd. was temporarily closed. The directive aimed at ensuring public safety, urging drivers and spectators to steer clear of the hazardous area. Bryan Texas Utilities also had to respond to the emergency. The utility company disconnected service to roughly 140 customers, a move designed to create a safer working environment for the firefighters grappling with the fire.

Investigation Underway and No Reported Injuries

The source of the fire remains a mystery, with investigations currently underway to pinpoint the cause. Thankfully, amidst the chaos and destruction, no human injuries have been reported at the fire scene. As the fire continued to burn, it was contained to two buildings, one of which was a tall, metal structure that was fully engulfed, with walls beginning to crumble under the intense heat.

Updates to Follow on the Developing Situation

As this situation continues to evolve, further updates are anticipated. The fire, which was reported slightly after 5 p.m., may take days to be fully extinguished. The ongoing battle against the fire and the subsequent investigations are expected to shed light on the origins of the fire and the extent of the damage.