en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Significant Decrease in Remote Workers in San Francisco: Study

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Significant Decrease in Remote Workers in San Francisco: Study

A new study has unveiled a significant decrease in remote workers in San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area. The research, sourced from LLC.org, reveals a 24.5% drop in San Francisco’s remote workers since 2021. Presently, 32.5% of the city’s workforce, or 151,184 individuals, are working remotely, marking a decrease of 48,974 people compared to the previous year. Other cities like Fremont and San Jose have observed even higher reductions, at 28.4% and 28.1% respectively.

Statewide Decrease and Tech Companies’ Influence

California mirrors this trend with a 16% drop, equivalent to 611,133 fewer remote workers. The plunge is partly due to major tech companies, such as Amazon and Meta, encouraging their employees to return to office environments.

A Reflection of the National Trend

This study mirrors a more extensive national trend, with a nationwide reduction of 3.2 million remote workers as per the U.S. Census Bureau. The research utilized Census Bureau data to compare remote work rates from 2021 and 2022 among the 100 most populous cities in the United States.

Impact on San Francisco’s Real Estate

The shift back to in-person work and the decreased necessity for home offices have significantly impacted San Francisco’s real estate market. The collective value of San Francisco homes has diminished by $60 billion since last summer, with the typical home seller taking a loss of about $100,000 compared to their purchase price. The slowdown has hit San Francisco condo owners the hardest, with the median condo value decreasing by $122,500 compared to the previous year.

Office Availability Soars

Simultaneously, office availability in San Francisco’s urban core has soared. At the end of 2023, office availability levels reached a record high of 36.7% in downtown San Francisco, fueled by the sluggish state of the Bay Area’s tech industry and the impact of remote work. Despite this, the real estate market remains optimistic about Silicon Valley’s potential for future prosperity.

0
Business United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
41 seconds ago
Unrest Among LIC Employees: A Call for Improved Working Conditions
In a significant display of dissent, employees of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) across Jammu and Kashmir rallied on January 3, airing their grievances and demanding improved working conditions. The demonstrations were spearheaded by prominent figures representing various associations within LIC, amplifying the seriousness of the issues at hand. Root of the Unrest The principal
Unrest Among LIC Employees: A Call for Improved Working Conditions
Rea Vaya Bus Service Halted by Unauthorized Strike Amid Bonus Dispute
2 mins ago
Rea Vaya Bus Service Halted by Unauthorized Strike Amid Bonus Dispute
Fish Shortages and Rising Costs Drive Queensland's Seafood Shops to Diversify
2 mins ago
Fish Shortages and Rising Costs Drive Queensland's Seafood Shops to Diversify
Bracken Darrell's New Challenge: Revitalizing VF Corporation
2 mins ago
Bracken Darrell's New Challenge: Revitalizing VF Corporation
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' a Global Hit, Grossing $1.4 Billion: The Rise of LuckyChap Entertainment
2 mins ago
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' a Global Hit, Grossing $1.4 Billion: The Rise of LuckyChap Entertainment
JSE Threatens Listing Suspension for AYO and AEEI Over Non-compliance
2 mins ago
JSE Threatens Listing Suspension for AYO and AEEI Over Non-compliance
Latest Headlines
World News
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
29 seconds
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
52 seconds
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
An Era Ends: Duterte's Controversial Reign and the Aftermath
1 min
An Era Ends: Duterte's Controversial Reign and the Aftermath
Pennsylvania Senator's Son, Sharif Street Jr., Arrested at Mayor's Inauguration
1 min
Pennsylvania Senator's Son, Sharif Street Jr., Arrested at Mayor's Inauguration
Park City Man's Tragic Airport Incident Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles
2 mins
Park City Man's Tragic Airport Incident Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles
Age Defying Duel: Nonagenarian Curlers' Remarkable Face-off at Calgary Club
2 mins
Age Defying Duel: Nonagenarian Curlers' Remarkable Face-off at Calgary Club
QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet
2 mins
QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet
Ogbah and Ingram to Fill Chubb's Void as Dolphins Prep for Bills Clash
2 mins
Ogbah and Ingram to Fill Chubb's Void as Dolphins Prep for Bills Clash
2024: The Year of Global Elections - A Comprehensive Outlook
2 mins
2024: The Year of Global Elections - A Comprehensive Outlook
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app