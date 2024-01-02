en English
Business

Significant Commercial Property Sold for $1.69M in Greensboro’s Piedmont Center

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:45 pm EST
Significant Commercial Property Sold for $1.69M in Greensboro’s Piedmont Center

A remarkable real estate transition has recently been witnessed in Greensboro’s Piedmont Center. A commercial office property, covering a considerable 4.2 acres, has been sold for a significant $1.69 million. Nestled at 4259 Piedmont Parkway, the property houses a substantial office building spanning 31,433 square feet.

Key Players in the Transaction

The buyer of the property is Brookstone Consulting and Asset Management LLC, a reputable group based out of Waxhaw. On the other side of the transaction, the seller is Aztar Piedmont Parkway LLC, a company with associations to Greensboro.

Official Documentation

The sale was officially documented and recorded in the Guilford County Register of Deeds, thus confirming the transfer of ownership. This formal procedure is a testament to the transparency and legality of the transaction, ensuring the legitimate transfer of rights over the property.

Implications for the Local Real Estate Market

This transaction is not just a singular event but holds a broader significance. It represents an important development within the local real estate market. The sale is indicative of activity and potential growth in the commercial real estate sector in the area, pointing towards a promising trajectory for the real estate landscape of Greensboro.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

