Agriculture

Significant Changes in Agricultural Law and Tax in 2023: An Overview

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Significant Changes in Agricultural Law and Tax in 2023: An Overview

2023 ushered in a series of significant changes in agricultural law and tax, as reviewed by Roger McEowen, a distinguished law professor from K-State and Washburn University. K-State farm systems specialist, Ignacio Ciampitti, has also been vocal about the combined corn and soybean schools – an initiative designed to equip farmers with the knowledge and support they need in today’s challenging agricultural landscape.

Major Changes in Agricultural Law and Tax

The Income Tax Law 2023, replacing the Income Tax Ordinance 1984, brought several critical changes. These changes include alterations to tax rates for purchasing building spaces or apartments in specific areas, amendments to the law through gazette notifications, and counting saving certificates as securities for tax rebates. This new law also granted exemptions for wealth statements for foreign travel for individual taxpayers.

Agricultural Assets and Tax Credits

The year also saw a program that offered tax credits to owners of agricultural assets who sold or rented their assets to beginning farmers. The program outlined the eligibility criteria for the tax credit and the application process, with a limit of $5,000,000 in tax credits for the taxable year beginning after December 31, 2019, and $6,000,000 for the taxable years starting December 31, 2020. This initiative has seen support for 27 companies expanding to or in Pennsylvania in 2023, creating and retaining hundreds of jobs.

The 2023 Colorado Ag Water Summit

The 2023 Colorado Ag Water Summit, held in Loveland, CO, brought farmers, ranchers, and water managers together to discuss pressing water issues impacting the agricultural community. The summit, attended by Partner Laura Chartrand from Messner Reeves LLP, covered topics such as drought resilience, federal support for irrigation infrastructure, and understanding future challenges. The Colorado Ag Water Alliance, a group of agricultural leaders committed to preserving agriculture through strategic management of Colorado water resources, sponsored the summit.

Policy Recommendations and the 2023 Farm Bill

The Bipartisan Policy Center, a D.C.-based think tank, offered key policy recommendations to bolster SNAP, TEFAP, and other programs supported by the 2023 Farm Bill. They urged policymakers to remove unnecessary barriers that limit accessibility to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and encouraged the expansion of SNAP to Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories. With nutrition comprising the largest portion of the bill and supporting millions of people regularly, tensions between Democrats and Republicans grew surrounding additional cuts to SNAP in the weeks leading up to the original deadline of the 2023 Farm Bill.

The 2024 Beginning Farmer Tax Credit

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Rural Finance Authority is now accepting applications for the 2024 Beginning Farmer Tax Credit. The tax credit is available to landlords and asset owners who rent or sell farmland, equipment, livestock, and other agricultural assets to beginning farmers. With $4 million available for the 2024 program, asset owners and beginning farmers must submit applications with lease and/or sale documentation to qualify for funding.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

