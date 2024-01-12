Signia by Hilton Hotel: A New Landmark in Downtown Atlanta’s Skyline

Downtown Atlanta’s skyline has been transformed with the grand opening of the Signia by Hilton Hotel, a significant addition marking the first hotel to be constructed from base in four decades. The 975-room hotel, developed with a keen focus on events and conventions, is strategically connected to the Georgia World Congress Center.

Years of Development Culminates in Grand Opening

The project, steered by Signia by Hilton Brand Manager Teddy Berlin, experienced a six-year development journey, which included the hurdles of the global pandemic. The hotel’s opening celebrations were graced by state and local leaders, including Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who honoured the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Strategic Location and Amenities

The Signia by Hilton Hotel’s strategic positioning in the vicinity of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium anticipates a significant influx from major events, including the national championship slated for 2025. The hotel offers more than a place to stay; guests can indulge in an entire floor dedicated to wellness, with facilities ranging from a spa and beauty bar to a fitness center and outdoor pool. Additionally, eleven wellness rooms centered around sleep, movement, nourishment, spa, and mindfulness are available for guests seeking a health-centric stay.

Impact on Local Economy

According to Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton, the hotel has already created 1,000 jobs and is projected to generate 800 additional permanent jobs. This new addition to Atlanta’s hospitality industry is expected to become a critical hub for visitors and events in the region, contributing significantly to the local economy.

Personal Connection and Anticipation

Teddy Berlin expressed a personal connection to the project, as a University of Michigan alumnus, and revealed his excitement for future celebrations at the establishment, hinting at the hotel’s potential as a vibrant event hub.