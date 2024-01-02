en English
Aviation

Signature Aviation Acquires Meridian, Expanding Global Private Aviation Network

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
Signature Aviation Acquires Meridian, Expanding Global Private Aviation Network

On January 1, 2024, the private aviation industry has witnessed a significant merger as Signature Aviation, the world’s largest operator of private aviation terminals, has acquired Meridian, a renowned private aviation company. This acquisition is a strategic move to expand Signature’s global network, solidify its commitment to customer service, and boost investment in the field.

Signature Aviation Expands its Global Network

With the acquisition of Meridian, Signature Aviation’s network now includes over 200 locations in 27 countries across five continents. This expansion is particularly significant in the United States, which serves as Signature’s largest market. The company now operates at 38 of the top 50 busiest U.S. airports, including significant presence at Teterboro Airport near New York City and Hayward Executive Airport near San Francisco.

Meridian’s Distinct Services

In addition to its Fixed Base Operator (FBO) locations, Meridian offers unique services such as aircraft detailing, cleaning, and decontamination at its Teterboro facility. These services have distinguished Meridian in the private aviation sector and have contributed to its reputation as an award-winning company.

Shared Vision and Enhanced Opportunities

According to the CEOs of both companies, this acquisition is more than a business transaction. Tony Lefebvre of Signature Aviation emphasized the shared missions of safety, exceptional customer service, and a positive team member experience. Likewise, Ken Forester of Meridian underscored the importance of building on Meridian’s legacy, providing award-winning service, and creating more opportunities for their team through Signature’s extensive network.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

