Sigma Finalizes Acquisition of NextTrip, Eyes Dominance in Travel Tech Space

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., recognized on NASDAQ under the ticker SASI, has announced the successful completion of its acquisition of NextTrip Holdings, Inc., a groundbreaking travel technology company based in Florida. The acquisition process, which was initiated in October 2023, was finalized on December 29, 2023, transforming NextTrip into a fully owned subsidiary of Sigma.

Leadership Transition

Following the acquisition, Sigma’s President and CEO, Jacob Brunsberg, chose to step down from his role. His position was filled by Bill Kerby, previously the CEO of NextTrip. The change in leadership was part of a strategic plan to integrate NextTrip’s specialized travel solutions and technology into Sigma’s offerings, with an aim to increase overall shareholder value.

Shareholder Approval

The acquisition was backed by Sigma’s shareholders, who demonstrated their support through a majority vote during the annual meeting held on December 28, 2023. This move marks a significant milestone for Sigma Additive Solutions as they seek to expand their portfolio and solidify their position within the industry.

NextTrip’s Legacy

NextTrip brings a strong legacy with it, boasting a customer database of over 6 million and having generated bookings worth over $400 million in 2019. A significant launch of its travel booking platform, which will feature over 3 million properties worldwide and 200 handpicked resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, is underway. An initial soft launch of the platform has already shown promising revenue growth.

The acquisition comes in the wake of Sigma’s decision to sell its historic business in the additive manufacturing sector to Divergent Technologies, Inc. The sale is expected to be completed in January 2023. With NextTrip as its sole business, Sigma is setting its sights on becoming a dominant player in the travel technology space, a testament to its strategic and forward-thinking approach to business.