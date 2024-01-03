en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sigma Finalizes Acquisition of NextTrip, Eyes Dominance in Travel Tech Space

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
Sigma Finalizes Acquisition of NextTrip, Eyes Dominance in Travel Tech Space

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., recognized on NASDAQ under the ticker SASI, has announced the successful completion of its acquisition of NextTrip Holdings, Inc., a groundbreaking travel technology company based in Florida. The acquisition process, which was initiated in October 2023, was finalized on December 29, 2023, transforming NextTrip into a fully owned subsidiary of Sigma.

Leadership Transition

Following the acquisition, Sigma’s President and CEO, Jacob Brunsberg, chose to step down from his role. His position was filled by Bill Kerby, previously the CEO of NextTrip. The change in leadership was part of a strategic plan to integrate NextTrip’s specialized travel solutions and technology into Sigma’s offerings, with an aim to increase overall shareholder value.

Shareholder Approval

The acquisition was backed by Sigma’s shareholders, who demonstrated their support through a majority vote during the annual meeting held on December 28, 2023. This move marks a significant milestone for Sigma Additive Solutions as they seek to expand their portfolio and solidify their position within the industry.

NextTrip’s Legacy

NextTrip brings a strong legacy with it, boasting a customer database of over 6 million and having generated bookings worth over $400 million in 2019. A significant launch of its travel booking platform, which will feature over 3 million properties worldwide and 200 handpicked resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, is underway. An initial soft launch of the platform has already shown promising revenue growth.

The acquisition comes in the wake of Sigma’s decision to sell its historic business in the additive manufacturing sector to Divergent Technologies, Inc. The sale is expected to be completed in January 2023. With NextTrip as its sole business, Sigma is setting its sights on becoming a dominant player in the travel technology space, a testament to its strategic and forward-thinking approach to business.

0
Business Travel & Tourism United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Elea Digital Raises R$570 Million Through Sustainability-Linked Debentures

By Saboor Bayat

C-Bond Systems, Inc. Reflects on a Prosperous 2023 and Forecasts a Bright 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Adapting to Economic Challenges: F&B and Hospitality Sectors Focus on Customer Retention in 2024

By Hadeel Hashem

Veradigm Inc. Hit with Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Financial Fraud

By Nitish Verma

Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance ...
@Business · 56 seconds
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance ...
heart comment 0
Intercede Group’s Shares Surge Following $1.0 Million Contract Win

By Israel Ojoko

Intercede Group's Shares Surge Following $1.0 Million Contract Win
Sahil Vachani: A Business Legacy and Modern Leadership in Indian Retail

By Dil Bar Irshad

Sahil Vachani: A Business Legacy and Modern Leadership in Indian Retail
Curacao and St. Maarten to Introduce New Currency, the Caribbean Guilder, in 2024

By Justice Nwafor

Curacao and St. Maarten to Introduce New Currency, the Caribbean Guilder, in 2024
Arcserve’s ShadowProtect SPX Bags ‘Best Windows Backup Solution’ Award

By Shivani Chauhan

Arcserve's ShadowProtect SPX Bags 'Best Windows Backup Solution' Award
Latest Headlines
World News
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine
25 seconds
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine
Lahardane MacHales vs Listowel Emmetts: A Pivotal Battle in All Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final
40 seconds
Lahardane MacHales vs Listowel Emmetts: A Pivotal Battle in All Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final
Aaron Smith's Final Home Game: A Moment of Pure Joy Captured
49 seconds
Aaron Smith's Final Home Game: A Moment of Pure Joy Captured
Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy
1 min
Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
2 mins
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice's Press Conference at Westminster
2 mins
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice's Press Conference at Westminster
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
2 mins
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
2 mins
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
Stoppage-Time Goals Seal Victory for Lancaster City Against Atherton Collieries
2 mins
Stoppage-Time Goals Seal Victory for Lancaster City Against Atherton Collieries
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
4 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
14 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
55 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app