Society

Sierra Vista’s NAACP Branch Honors MLK Day with ‘Engaging Community: a Shifting Culture’

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:19 pm EST
Sierra Vista’s NAACP Branch Honors MLK Day with ‘Engaging Community: a Shifting Culture’

The Greater Huachuca Area Branch of the NAACP is set to keep alive the tradition of celebrating the Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which began in 1986. The event is scheduled for Monday, 10:00 a.m. at the Rothery Education Center in Sierra Vista. This year, the event carries a significant theme – ‘Engaging Community: a Shifting Culture’, symbolizing a commitment to community involvement and cultural shift in the spirit of unity.

A Day without Parade but Not without Celebration

This year’s event, unlike the previous ones, will be devoid of the usual parade due to weather conditions. However, the celebration is far from dampened. The event will witness the participation of vendors, local talents performing live, a program with a guest speaker, and a series of performances by singers and dancers. Despite the weather, the event promises to be an engaging and festive occasion, honoring the legacy of Dr. King.

Pastor Ken Richardson – The Keynote Speaker

Adding gravitas to the event is the keynote speech by Pastor Ken Richardson from Sierra Vista Community Church. Known for his inspiring sermons and community service, Pastor Richardson’s involvement further aligns the event with its theme of community engagement and cultural shift.

Celebrating with Cultural Performances and More

Further amplifying the celebrations will be a fashion show, cultural dances, and spoken word performances. These activities aim to foster a sense of unity and community involvement while showcasing the diverse cultures that form the fabric of Sierra Vista. The event, which coincides with Dr. King’s actual birthday on January 15th, is expected to conclude at 3 p.m.

Society United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

