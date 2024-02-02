Sierra Space's Dream Chaser Achieves Major Milestone in Spacecraft Development

In a landmark event for Sierra Space, the company's Dream Chaser spaceplane has been successfully connected to the Shooting Star module at NASA's Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio. The event signifies a crucial advancement in the spacecraft's development and brings Sierra Space one step closer to realizing its role in the Commercial Resupply Services 2 (CRS-2) contract with NASA.

A New Era in Space Resupply Services

Under the CRS-2 contract, awarded in 2016 and valued at up to $14 billion, the Dream Chaser is set to become the third cargo spacecraft to service the International Space Station (ISS). This contract also includes Northrop Grumman and SpaceX as service providers. Despite facing some developmental delays, the Dream Chaser, christened 'Tenacity', is now in the final stages of testing before being transported to Florida for launch.

Pre-Launch Testing and Future Missions

The current testing procedures simulate the vibrations of launch and landing as well as the conditions of being in orbit. Once these tests are complete, Tenacity is slated to be shipped to the Kennedy Space Center, with a launch scheduled for the first half of the year. Sierra Space's CEO, Tom Vice, expressed immense pride in the project, stating that it promises to redefine the connection between Earth and space and lays a solid foundation for future generations.

Design and Versatility of the Dream Chaser

The Dream Chaser has been designed with a high degree of reusability and reliability in mind, with the intent to fly 15 missions or more. Unlike traditional space landing sites, the vehicle's ability to land on commercial runways adds an element of versatility and expands the possibilities for space travel. As NASA determines the exact cadence of cargo missions among the three contracted spacecraft, the Dream Chaser stands ready to embark on its maiden voyage to the ISS.