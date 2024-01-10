en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Sierra Region Weather Update: Travelers Warned of Reduced Visibility and Changing Conditions

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
Sierra Region Weather Update: Travelers Warned of Reduced Visibility and Changing Conditions

In a crucial weather update for the Sierra region, travelers are urged to exercise caution as conditions shift, and visibility dwindles. While the skies over Stockton hold a hazy outlook, the visibility remains largely unhampered, despite the chilly onset as temperatures dip from the 30s across the valley floor, and Lake Tahoe currently sits at 27 degrees. Sacramento County witnesses foggy conditions, particularly in the eastern suburbs, with Rancho Cordova ensnared in dense fog. The visibility along Interstate 80 plummets drastically towards Blue Canyon, shrinking down to a mere quarter-mile. Likewise, commuters on Highway 20 around Grass Valley will face similarly reduced visibility.

Impact of Fog on Major Highways

The areas of Roseville, McClellan, North Highlands, and Rio Linda are veiled under hazy skies, offering roughly a mile of visibility. Meanwhile, Highway 50 areas, including Cameron Park, Shingle Springs, Placerville, Pollock Pines, El Dorado Hills, Folsom, and Rancho Cordova are grappling with heavy fog, potentially causing a slowdown in the commute.

Sierra Impact Day: Mountain Snow Forecast

A Sierra Impact Day has been announced in anticipation of mountain snow, with the forecast predicting snowfall of 12 to 18 inches at the passes. This snowfall could potentially seep down to elevations as low as 2500 to 3000 feet. Valley rain is projected to be minimal, with less than a tenth of an inch expected, and the winds are anticipated to be breezy but not damaging. Higher elevations such as Truckee and the Tahoe Basin could see snow accumulations reaching up to 18 inches or more. The snowfall is expected to intensify as the day proceeds, with 1 to 2 inches per hour possible from noon onwards. The valley will witness scattered rain, and the weather is expected to turn dry but cold on Thursday, with temperatures starting in the 30s.

Weather Outlook for the Upcoming Holiday Weekend

The coming holiday weekend is expected to be wettest on Saturday, with a few showers possible in the valley. All these changing weather conditions remind us of the power and unpredictability of nature, and the need for careful consideration and preparation when planning travel during potentially inclement weather. The weather update for the Sierra region serves as a vital reminder to travelers to remain cautious and prepared for reduced visibility and changing conditions.

0
Transportation United States Weather
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
8 mins ago
Entebbe International Airport Ushers in New Era with Upgraded Terminal Building
Uganda’s aviation industry has taken a bold step forward with the official opening of the upgraded terminal building at Entebbe International Airport. The announcement, made by Fred Bamwesigye, the Director-General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority on a Wednesday, ushers in a new era for the airport. The terminal’s modification is expected to enhance the
Entebbe International Airport Ushers in New Era with Upgraded Terminal Building
Ragusa Xpress: Malta-Sicily Ferry Service Set to Sail this Spring
29 mins ago
Ragusa Xpress: Malta-Sicily Ferry Service Set to Sail this Spring
Milan's M4 Metro Line Set to Launch in September, Says Mayor
36 mins ago
Milan's M4 Metro Line Set to Launch in September, Says Mayor
Midland Main Line Upgrade Continues with Major Improvement Works
19 mins ago
Midland Main Line Upgrade Continues with Major Improvement Works
Teen 'SuperSquad' Innovates Ideas to Shape Future of Rail Travel
21 mins ago
Teen 'SuperSquad' Innovates Ideas to Shape Future of Rail Travel
Oman's Strategic Road Project: Enhancing Connectivity and Reducing Travel Time
28 mins ago
Oman's Strategic Road Project: Enhancing Connectivity and Reducing Travel Time
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
14 seconds
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
16 seconds
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
Gabriel Attal Becomes France's Youngest Prime Minister Amid Political Challenges
21 seconds
Gabriel Attal Becomes France's Youngest Prime Minister Amid Political Challenges
Pakistan's Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security
57 seconds
Pakistan's Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Strategy Intensifies: ICPC Chairman Pledges Personal Court Appearance and Technological Advancements
1 min
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Strategy Intensifies: ICPC Chairman Pledges Personal Court Appearance and Technological Advancements
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
1 min
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
Ghana's Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride at AFCON 2023
2 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride at AFCON 2023
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
3 mins
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
4 mins
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
1 hour
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
1 hour
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app