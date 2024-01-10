Sierra Region Weather Update: Travelers Warned of Reduced Visibility and Changing Conditions

In a crucial weather update for the Sierra region, travelers are urged to exercise caution as conditions shift, and visibility dwindles. While the skies over Stockton hold a hazy outlook, the visibility remains largely unhampered, despite the chilly onset as temperatures dip from the 30s across the valley floor, and Lake Tahoe currently sits at 27 degrees. Sacramento County witnesses foggy conditions, particularly in the eastern suburbs, with Rancho Cordova ensnared in dense fog. The visibility along Interstate 80 plummets drastically towards Blue Canyon, shrinking down to a mere quarter-mile. Likewise, commuters on Highway 20 around Grass Valley will face similarly reduced visibility.

Impact of Fog on Major Highways

The areas of Roseville, McClellan, North Highlands, and Rio Linda are veiled under hazy skies, offering roughly a mile of visibility. Meanwhile, Highway 50 areas, including Cameron Park, Shingle Springs, Placerville, Pollock Pines, El Dorado Hills, Folsom, and Rancho Cordova are grappling with heavy fog, potentially causing a slowdown in the commute.

Sierra Impact Day: Mountain Snow Forecast

A Sierra Impact Day has been announced in anticipation of mountain snow, with the forecast predicting snowfall of 12 to 18 inches at the passes. This snowfall could potentially seep down to elevations as low as 2500 to 3000 feet. Valley rain is projected to be minimal, with less than a tenth of an inch expected, and the winds are anticipated to be breezy but not damaging. Higher elevations such as Truckee and the Tahoe Basin could see snow accumulations reaching up to 18 inches or more. The snowfall is expected to intensify as the day proceeds, with 1 to 2 inches per hour possible from noon onwards. The valley will witness scattered rain, and the weather is expected to turn dry but cold on Thursday, with temperatures starting in the 30s.

Weather Outlook for the Upcoming Holiday Weekend

The coming holiday weekend is expected to be wettest on Saturday, with a few showers possible in the valley. All these changing weather conditions remind us of the power and unpredictability of nature, and the need for careful consideration and preparation when planning travel during potentially inclement weather. The weather update for the Sierra region serves as a vital reminder to travelers to remain cautious and prepared for reduced visibility and changing conditions.