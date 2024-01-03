Sierra Braces for Season’s First Significant Snowfall: Preparations Underway

As the winter chill creeps into Northern California, residents and businesses in Pollock Pines and other 4,000-foot elevation communities brace for the season’s first significant snowfall. The incoming cold weather system promises impactful snow in the Sierra, and local businesses are capitalizing on the anticipation. Dave Campbell, owner of Tru Value in Pollock Pines, is ready with a stockpile of winter supplies including snow melt, heat pellets, snow blowers, and shovels, poised to meet the surge in demand.

Preparations Underway for Snowfall

Caltrans, the California Department of Transportation, is not to be left behind. It is gearing up for the storm by repairing equipment and preparing almost 200 crews for round-the-clock winter operations. The aim is to ensure that Highway 50 and Interstate 80 remain clear and safe for travelers during the storm. Approximately 60 workers will focus on Highway 50 and 140 on I-80. Caltrans employs a strategic mix of salt and sand to improve road traction, shifting to primarily sand when chain controls are necessary.

El Dorado County Department of Transportation Ready for Winter

The Department of Transportation for El Dorado County is on its toes too, with salt and sand stocked in maintenance yards and a 15-person crew on standby. The department has an array of equipment, including plows, graders, sand trucks, and brine trucks, with a special focus on the Tahoe Basin area. The crew is on standby for snow accumulations exceeding three inches overnight.

Heavy Snowfall Predicted in Sierra

The National Weather Service Sacramento station has updated their snow forecast for the first week of the New Year, predicting heavy snowfall in the Sierra. Snow is expected to start falling across much of the northern and central Sierra starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Communities like Blue Canyon along Interstate 80, Pollock Pines along Highway 50, and Sierra City along State 49 are expected to receive between 10 to 19 inches of snow. Higher elevations could see as much as two feet of snow on some peaks. The heaviest snowfall is expected to begin around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and last through 4 a.m. on Wednesday, with wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour, making travel in the region challenging.