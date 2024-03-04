Siena Academy in Canton Expands: New Middle School & Pre-K Options for 2024-25

St. Catherine of Siena Academy in Canton, NY, is poised for significant growth with the introduction of expanded educational offerings for the 2024-25 school year, including the launch of its Middle School and enhanced Pre-K programs. With the addition of 7th grade and both full-day and half-day Pre-K options, the Academy is extending its reach to a broader student demographic. Families interested in exploring what Siena Academy has to offer can attend Open Houses scheduled for March 13 and April 12.

Expanded Educational Opportunities

The move to include a Middle School by adding 7th grade to its existing Pre-K through 6th grade lineup marks a pivotal expansion for Siena Academy. This strategic growth is part of the Academy's long-term plan to offer comprehensive education up to the 12th grade by 2029. The inclusion of both full-day and half-day Pre-K programs caters to the diverse needs of families in the Canton area, providing more flexibility and choice in early childhood education. With a focus on maintaining a low student-to-teacher ratio, the Academy emphasizes the importance of early application due to limited availability.

Open House Invitations

For parents and families considering Siena Academy for their children's education, the Academy has scheduled Open Houses on March 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., and April 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. These events provide a unique opportunity for prospective families to experience the Academy's educational environment firsthand. The April 12 Open House offers an especially insightful experience by allowing visitors to observe a normal school day. Interested parties are encouraged to register for the Open Houses through the Academy's website or by contacting the school directly for more information or to schedule a personal tour.

Community Engagement and Information

Siena Academy is not only focused on expansion but also on engaging with the community and prospective families. Outside the scheduled Open Houses, the Academy welcomes guests at any time to learn more about its educational offerings and to receive a tour of the facilities. Those interested in scheduling a visit are encouraged to reach out via email or phone to arrange a convenient time. Located at 2 Powers Street in Canton, NY, Siena Academy is making significant strides in providing a broader and more inclusive educational landscape in the region.

As Siena Academy embarks on this significant phase of growth and development, the implications for the local community and the future of education in Canton are profound. The Academy's commitment to small class sizes, coupled with its expansion into Middle School education and flexible Pre-K programming, sets a new standard for personal and comprehensive learning experiences. This strategic enhancement of educational offerings not only meets the diverse needs of Canton's families but also signals a bright future for students at Siena Academy.