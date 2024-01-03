en English
Science & Technology

Sidus Space Bags Tier 1 NOAA License: Set to Enhance Satellite Imaging

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:56 am EST
Sidus Space Bags Tier 1 NOAA License: Set to Enhance Satellite Imaging

Florida-based Space and Data-as-a-Service firm Sidus Space has earned a coveted Tier 1 remote sensing license from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This license equips Sidus with Panchromatic (PAN) and Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) imaging capabilities, enhancing their satellite data collection and distribution prowess. The license applies to Sidus’ forthcoming LizzieSat satellites, the inaugural of which is slated for a March 2024 launch aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-10 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.

New Horizons in Space Imaging

These LizzieSat satellites, designed for a four-year operational span, will capture and deliver top-notch satellite data to government and commercial entities. The data gathered will fuel a broad spectrum of applications, from tracking marine traffic trends and detecting illicit fishing to measuring methane emissions and assessing vegetative stress linked to crop production. The satellites will employ Sidus’ FeatherBox Artificial Intelligence onboard processor, melding imagery with Automated Information Systems (AIS) and GPS data for near-instantaneous analysis.

Commitment to Innovative Solutions

Sidus Space CEO Carol Craig underscored the firm’s commitment to practical innovation and the quest to tackle global challenges with their novel imaging capabilities. Known for its extensive array of satellite services, Sidus Space offers hardware manufacturing, engineering, satellite design, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support from its expansive 35,000-square-foot facility in Florida.

Democratizing Access to Space

The company’s mission is to democratize access to space with scalable, cost-effective satellite services, data analytics, and space-based solutions. Sidus Space holds ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100 Rev. D certifications and is ITAR registered, affirming the company’s adherence to stringent quality standards and regulation compliance in the global arms trade.

Science & Technology United States
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

