Sidus Space Announces Fundraising Offering Managed by ThinkEquity

Florida-based satellite company, Sidus Space, has unveiled plans to raise funds for its operational and corporate activities. The closing date for this offering is set for February 1, 2024, with ThinkEquity entrusted as the sole book-running manager. The securities will be offered under a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-273430), a document that was submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 26, 2023, and approved on August 14, 2023.

Sidus Space: Pioneering Space-as-a-Service

Operating in the ever-evolving space industry, Sidus Space extends a broad spectrum of services emanating from its 35,000-square-foot facility. These encompass hardware manufacturing, engineering services, satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support. The company is renowned for its specialization in Space-as-a-Service solutions, offering comprehensive backing for satellite missions.

Offering Details and Regulations

The offering will be conducted via a written prospectus, with both preliminary and final prospectus supplements to be filed with the SEC. These documents will subsequently be available on the SEC website for public access. It is crucial to underscore, as highlighted in the press release, that this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities. Additionally, the sale will not transpire in any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful without appropriate registration or qualification under the relevant securities laws.

ThinkEquity's Role and the Use of Proceeds

ThinkEquity, the sole book-running manager for the offering, will be granted a 45-day option by the company to purchase additional shares. The net proceeds generated from the offering will be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes. Interested parties are encouraged to peruse the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for more comprehensive information.