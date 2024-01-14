Sidewalk Warriors Troy: A Beacon of Hope Calls for Winter Donations

In the heart of Troy, New York, a team of selfless volunteers gather every Thursday to offer a beacon of hope to those in need. They call themselves the Sidewalk Warriors Troy. This non-profit organization is committed to easing the burden of the less fortunate within their local community by providing food and essential supplies.

Bracing for Winter

As winter approaches, the Sidewalk Warriors Troy are preparing for the increased hardships that often accompany the colder months. Recognizing the urgent need for warmth, they are now seeking generous donations to help protect their community members from winter’s biting chill. The organization’s specific request is for winter coats, gloves, and hand warmers – items that can provide immediate relief to those braving the cold weather.

Donations and Distribution

The distribution of these essential goods takes place at 35 State Street in Troy. The community members line up, full of anticipation, beginning at 5 p.m. The Sidewalk Warriors Troy begin their service promptly at 6 p.m. Donors are warmly welcomed to drop off their contributions at these weekly events, making a direct impact on the lives of those who need it the most.

A Conversation with Robin Fontanelli

Cassie Hudson from NEWS10 recently sat down with Robin Fontanelli, President of Sidewalk Warriors Troy, to discuss the work and needs of the group. The conversation brought to light the relentless dedication of the Sidewalk Warriors and the continuous effort to meet the escalating needs of their community.

As the Sidewalk Warriors Troy continues to lead the fight against local poverty, their call for winter donations echoes across the city. In the face of adversity, the group remains steadfast in their mission, proving that community unity can indeed ignite the warmest fires against the coldest winters.